At the Met Gala, Karl Lagerfeld Was the Evening’s Star

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
An event built on viral moments is unlikely to move the discourse around stealth wealth forward. Plus, what else to watch for this week.
The Gilded Age played out on the red carpet as attendees took the era’s opulence — and inequalities — to heart, while real-world news of the Supreme Court’s intention to override Roe v. Wade drastically changed the online conversation in a matter of minutes.
What began as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute has also become a major revenue opportunity for publisher Condé Nast.
Diana Pearl is News and Features Editor at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s marketing and media coverage.
Members of the industry index including Pierpaolo Piccioli and Francesca Bellettini connected over cocktails and canapes in Paris, celebrating new entrants including Pharrell Williams, Karol G and Sabato De Sarno.
Pharrell Williams, Ashley Graham, Karol G and Naomi Campbell were among those who celebrated new entrants and longstanding members of The BoF 500 community during Paris Fashion Week.
In addition to major fashion hubs like the US, UK, France and China, our latest additions to the BoF 500 come from emerging markets from Nigeria to Thailand.
Explore the latest additions to The Business of Fashion’s definitive index of the people shaping the global fashion industry of today and tomorrow.