All the Fashion at King Charles III’s Coronation, Explained

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Britain’s longest reigning monarch has died. Her influence extended to the realm of fashion, where she invented the concept of “sartorial diplomacy.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey may have changed the way many perceive the royal family. But it likely won’t stop people from shopping like them.
The first funeral of a British monarch in 70 years brought with it a level of protocol on what people wear rarely seen in the modern age.
Attendees stayed on dress code — with some over-the-top interpretations — for the annual event, which paid homage to the late designer.
The women’s rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner spoke with BoF’s Imran Amed about education, growing up as an activist and the evolution of her own activism at BoF VOICES 2022.