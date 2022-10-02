Inside the BoF 500 Gala: All the Red Carpet Looks

On Saturday, a group of the world’s most influential figures in fashion and popular culture gathered at the Shangri-La Hotel in Paris to celebrate The BoF 500, the definitive index of the people shaping the global fashion industry, presented by Snapchat.

Since 2013, BoF has gathered together a global community of fashion’s most influential people — based on their leadership, creativity, innovation and impact — across eight categories: Designers, Executives, Media, Retailers, Entrepreneurs, Creative Class, Models & Muses and Catalysts.

This year, attendees who walked the red carpet at the BoF 500 Gala were more international than ever before. From United States and Italy to India and Malaysia guests hailed from all over the world. Among them were Kylie Jenner, Diesel’s Glenn Martensi, Vogue Ukraine’s Julie Pelipas, Perfect editor-in-chief Bryan Grey Yambao, and models Hari Nef, Ashley Graham and Jordan Barrett. Scroll down below to see who else joined them.

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Imran Amed, Kylie Jenner and Casey Cadwallader attend the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week. (Getty Images for The Business of Fashion/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Paloma Elsesser, model, from the United States. (Getty Images for BoF/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Deepika Padukone, actress, from India. (Getty Images for BoF/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Khaby Lame, social media star, from Milan. (Getty Images for BoF/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Vivy Yusof, entrepreneur, from Kuala Lumpur. (Getty Images for BoF/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Simon Porte Jacquemus, designer, from Paris. (Getty Images for BoF/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Ellie Goulding, musician, from the UK. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Ashley Graham, model, from the USA. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Karishma Swali, designer, from India. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Sevdaliza, musician, from Iran and the Netherlands‎, with Marine Serre, designer, from France. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Aimee Song, blogger and founder, from the USA. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Ayo Amusan, entrepreneur and retailer, from Nigeria. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Cate Underwood, photographer and model, from Ukraine. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Precious Lee, model, from the USA. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Yai Anok, model, from the USA. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Law Roach, stylist, from the USA. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Amina Muaddi, designer, from France. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Bryan Yambao, blogger and editor, from the Philippines. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Harris Reed , designer, from the UK. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Oliver Sim, musician, from the UK. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Karlie Kloss, model and entrepreneur, from the US. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Haider Ackermann, designer, from France, with Delfina Delettrez, jewellery designer, from Italy. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Georgia May Jagger, model, from the UK, with Jordan Barrett, model, from Australia. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week FKA Twigs, musician, from the UK. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Jaden Smith, musician and actor, from the US. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Charaf Tajer, designer, from France and Morocco. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Sora Choi, model, from South Korea. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Anna October, designer, from Ukraine, with Julie Gilhart, executive and consultant, from the USA. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Hari Nef, model and actress, from the USA. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Aweng Chuol, model, from South Sudan and Australia. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Jared Leto, actor, from the USA. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Julie Pelipas, stylist, from Ukraine. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week (L to R) Edward Enninful, European editorial director & editor-in-chief, Vogue & British Vogue, from United Kingdom & Ghana, Natasha Poonawalla, executive director, from India, and Imran Amed, founder & chief executive, from Canada, attend the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week. (Victor Boyko/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Elisabetta Beccari and Pietro Beccari, chairman and chief executive of Christian Dior, from Italy attend the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Leslie Sun, APAC Editorial Director, Vogue, from United States attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Imran Amed, founder & chief executive, from Canada, and Samira Nasr, editor-in-chief, Harpers Bazaar, from Canada and United States attend the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week. (Victor Boyko/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Carlos Nazario, global fashion director, from United States, attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Lindsay Peoples Wagner, editor-in-chief, The Cut, from United States, attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Jourdan Dunn, model, from United Kingdom, attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder, Moda Operandi, from United States, attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Bianca Brandolini, model, from Italy, attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Tina Leung, founder, from China, , attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Anna Dello Russo, fashion editor, from Italy, attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week. (Darren Gerrish/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Ludovic de Saint Sernin, founder & creative director, from France, attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Kai-Isaiah Jamal, model & poet, from United Kingdom, attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Tim Blanks, editor-at-large, The Business of Fashion, from New Zealand, attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Neelam Gill, model, from United Kingdom, attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Grace Elizabeth, model, from United States, attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Francesca Bellettini, president & chief executive, Saint Laurent, from Italy, attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Sinéad Burke, activist, from Ireland, attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Imran Amed, founder & chief executive, from Canada, and Carine Roitfeld, editor-in-chief, CR Fashion Book, from France, attend the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week. (Victor Boyko/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Malick Bodian, model & photographer, from Senegal, attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week He Cong, model, from China, attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The Business of Fashion Celebrates The BoF 500 2022 During Paris Fashion Week Charli XCX, singer & songwriter, from United Kingdom, attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

On October 1st, 2022, BoF hosted the #BoF500 Gala in Paris in partnership with Snapchat, Arezzo & Co, Shangri-La Hotel and OBO.