Power Moves | Tapestry Appoints CFO, i-D Names Global Fashion Director

LONDON, United Kingdom — BoF compiles the most important professional moves of the week.

Tapestry appoints CFO

Tapestry Inc. has shuffled its board of executives — Joanne C. Crevoiserat has been named CFO, joining from Abercrombie & Fitch where she held the same post. Tapestry has also promoted Andrea Shaw Resnick, the company’s CFO since February, to global head of investor relations and corporate communications.

i-D Magazine names Global Fashion Director

Carlos Nazario has been named global fashion director at i-D, stepping up from his role as senior fashion editor upon joining in 2018. This appointment follows Alistair McKimm’s move from fashion director to editor-in-chief.

Balenciaga CEO joins Kering’s executive committee

Cédric Charbit, who joined Balenciaga as CEO in 2016, has been appointed to Kering's executive board, effective in July.

Sweaty Betty names CEO

Following Sweaty Betty Co-Founder and CEO Simon Hill-Norton's appointment to chairman, former Managing Director Julia Straus will step into the CEO role. Straus joined the company in July 2018, following her role as CEO of Tula and vice president of development and partnerships at BaubleBar Inc.

Bottega Veneta announces CEO

Formerly serving at Yves Saint Laurent as the head of operations from 2012, Bartolomeo Rongone will helm Bottega Veneta as its CEO, effective September 1, 2019. He will take over from Claus-Dietrich Lahrs, who stepped down after an almost three-year long tenure. He will report to Kering's chairman and CEO, François-Henri Pinault.

River Island appoints new CEO

River Island has tapped Will Kerman its new CEO, taking over from Ben Lewis who held the position for nine years. Kerman joins the company beginning September, after leading The White Company and Wiggle as CEO.

Harrods hires Fashion Director

Lydia King has been named Harrods’ fashion director, joining the company from her previous tenure as womenswear buying and merchandising director at Selfridges, effective from September.

Condé Nast appoints new group publisher in China

Paco Tang will oversee Vogue, GQ and Condé Nast Traveler in Condé Nast China, taking on the newly created role as group publisher, effective July 1. Pang was formerly publisher of GQ China, and will report to Sophia Liao, president of Condé Nast China.

