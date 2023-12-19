How TikTok, Shein and Temu Are Changing the Look of E-Commerce

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Tiffany Ap is Senior Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers marketing and the critical China market.
The South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang has saved Farfetch from potential bankruptcy, and could use its logistical and marketing might to solve some of the luxury e-tailer’s seemingly intractable problems. But “everything stores” have a spotty track record when it comes to high-end retail.
A new label named for the Italian sportswear innovator will be launched as a spin-off of outerwear firm C.P. Company in January.
Return rates are set to soar this holiday, despite slower sales growth, putting brands’ returns management playbooks to the ultimate test.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features interest payments outpace spending on clothes in Korea, Alibaba loses senior cloud executive as uncertainty persists and COP28 ends with deal on a transition away from fossil fuels.