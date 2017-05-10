default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Abercrombie & Fitch Confirms Deal Talks With Several Parties

The teen clothing retailer confirmed it was in talks with interested buyers, adding it was in preliminary discussions with several parties about a potential transaction.
Source: Abercrombie & Fitch
By
  • Associated Press

NEW YORK, United States — Teen clothing chain Abercrombie & Fitch Co., responding to reports that it was in talks with interested buyers, says it's in preliminary discussions with several parties about a "potential transaction."

The company's statement Wednesday that it had received "expressions of interest" came after news reports this week that the New Albany, Ohio-based chain was in talks with at least two possible buyers. Abercrombie & Fitch says it doesn't plan to comment again until the discussions are concluded.

Like other teen fashion retailers, A&F has been hurt by changing teen tastes as they shop online more or prefer fast-fashion purveyors like H&M or Forever 21. Abercrombie has tried to tweak its brand to attract new shoppers. It dumped sexy ads, removed topless male models from its ads and updated its fashions.

By Anne D'Innocenzio.

