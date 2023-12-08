In Olympics Race, Adidas Pursues Edge in New Sports

The Business of Fashion
LVMH-owned Berluti announced it will design Team France’s uniforms for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, the brand announced Thursday.
The Louis Vuitton owner and its brands will be front-and-centre at the Paris 2024 games, deepening the conglomerate’s ties to the world of sport.
Discussions on the Olympics deal, being negotiated by Antoine, revolve around promotions focused on LVMH as a group, its two biggest fashion labels — the Louis Vuitton and Dior brands — as well as champagne.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion professionals in retail this month, to help you decode fashion’s retail landscape.
The elaborate collection features more than 300 items — whether it delivers will hinge on Ora’s star power and how much consumers’ buy into the authenticity.
Artists, record labels and music festival organisers are collaborating with coveted labels to design better-quality, fashion-forward merch, sold at higher price points than before.
Rent the Runway and Stitch Fix will give updates on their turnaround efforts. That, plus what else is in store for the coming week.