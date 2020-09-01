default-output-block.skip-main
Amazon Receives US Regulatory Approval to Start Drone Delivery Trials

The e-commerce giant joins Alphabet Inc.'s unit Wing and United Parcel Service Inc. in receiving approval for drone delivery, while other smaller companies are still seeking approval.
SEATTLE, United States — Amazon.com Inc.'s drone service has received federal approval that will allow the company to begin testing commercial deliveries through its drone fleet, the e-commerce giant said on Monday.

Amazon Prime Air, the company's special service delivering packages in 30 minutes or less, has been approved by the US Federal Aviation Administration to test delivering orders using autonomous drones.

The company joins Alphabet Inc.'s unit Wing and United Parcel Service Inc. to receive FAA approval for drone delivery, while other smaller companies are still seeking approval.

Voices 2023