Why Salomon-Owner Amer Sports’ IPO Fell Short

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The owner of Arc’teryx, Salomon and Wilson is headed for an initial public offering this week. It’s hoping its public debut will go better than the last big fashion listing.
The sportswear brand surpassed $1 billion in revenue in 2022, buoyed by soaring demand for its fashion-forward performance products, parent-company Amer Sports’ IPO filing revealed.
Amer Sports plans to scale its three largest companies, including tennis racket maker Wilson, into €1 billion sportswear megabrands by cutting back on wholesale and leaning into their fashion appeal, without altering their core product offerings.
Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.
In a surprising shakeup Wednesday, the Swedish fast fashion chain promoted longtime executive Daniel Ervér to CEO. Critics say his lack of outside experience will make it all the more difficult for H&M to embark on a necessary transformation.
The company surprised investors with the announcement that H&M brand head Daniel Ervér will takeover from outgoing chief Helena Helmersson.
Woods has been linked with American golf brand Taylor Made since December, when the company filed a trademark for apparel, accessories and equipment, under the name ‘Sunday Red.’
