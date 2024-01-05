Salomon’s XT-6 Sneakers Help ‘Sportstyle’ Division to Sales of $165 Million Through Q3

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Amer Sports plans to scale its three largest companies, including tennis racket maker Wilson, into €1 billion sportswear megabrands by cutting back on wholesale and leaning into their fashion appeal, without altering their core product offerings.
Rihanna wore Salomon’s “Cross Low” sneakers as part of her all-red ensemble during the halftime performance, marking the culmination of the brand’s recent rise in fashion.
Amer Sports, the owner of Arc’teryx and Salomon is eyeing a US listing at a $10 billion valuation, even as fashion may be moving on from its outdoor fashion craze.
Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.
From zeroing in on traceability to sharpening inventory management, PVH’s chief supply chain officer, David Savman, unpacks in this interview for The State of Fashion 2024 what it takes for retailers, brands and their suppliers to thrive together.
As savings dwindle and credit card debt soars, the American consumer’s famed resilience is starting to show some cracks. Brands and retailers would be wise to take a more sensitive approach to courting them.
The announcement comes after the sportswear giant said sales only rose 1 percent in the three months to Nov. 30.
CEO Richard Dickson, the executive responsible for Barbiemania in 2023, is now trying to give Gap the same treatment.