Breaking Down the Barbie Phenomenon, From Mattel to Chanel

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

A new teaser for the Margot Robbie-fronted Barbie movie has kicked off more frenzy around the film. It’s also setting up a showdown between two of the hottest TikTok trends of the moment: quiet luxury and Barbiecore.
BoF explains why online trends from cottagecore and quiet luxury to barbiecore and coastal grandmother bubble up and spread out — and how brands can find their footing in the fast-moving, jumbled space.
Influencer trips have come roaring back post-pandemic, sometimes to an opulent degree. A growing number of brands are toning down their events to deepen creator relationships without a PR headache.
While red carpets have momentarily dried up for brands and stylists, the SAG and WGA’s simultaneous strikes pose an unlikely opportunity for fashion companies to tap celebrity talent.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion professionals in marketing this month, to help you decode fashion’s marketing landscape.
The adult-film-turned-social-media star, who is quickly becoming a force in fashion, launched jewellery line Sheytan this week alongside former Ye and Virgil Abloh collaborator Sara Burn. She has a knack for generating conversation online, but sustaining a brand represents a whole new challenge.