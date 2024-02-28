DHL Launches Branded Resale

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Secondhand sales are booming, but few retailers go it alone. Here’s what brands should consider when selecting a resale partner.
A new study from Trove and Worldly found that if luxury and outdoor apparel brands can grow their resale offering to account for a quarter of total revenue, then they can substantially reduce carbon emissions. Fast fashion, not so much.
Croissant is a start-up that melds retail with resale, showing shoppers the secondhand market value of products they want to buy, as well as offering them a simple way to resell those items for immediate cash.
Cathaleen Chen is Retail Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of the retail and direct-to-consumer sectors.
The Golden State Warriors guard is rushing to capitalise on his athletic triumphs by bringing his brand off the court and on to the streets through his partnership with athletic-wear maker Under Armour Inc.
Join us for a BoF Professional Masterclass that explores the topic in our latest Case Study, “The Art and Science of Retail Store Success.”
While GU, with slightly lower prices than Uniqlo and clothes aimed at younger clientele, has a solid presence in Japan, it’s less known in other major markets. Building its presence abroad is part of Fast Retailing founder Tadashi Yanai’s push to “become a true global player,” by first doubling annual profit to ¥5 trillion within a few years.
The deal will inject new capital into the New York-based preppy streetwear brand, allowing it to expand its women’s assortment and move into a bigger flagship in Manhattan.