Farfetch’s Acquisition of Yoox Net-a-Porter Stake Gets EU Approval

EU regulators are expected to give the go-ahead for Richemont to spin-off Yoox Net-a-Porter in a joint venture with rival Farfetch. But in the 14 months since the deal was announced, Farfetch has lost 90 percent of its market value with significant implications for the transaction and the wider fashion ecosystem.
The Swiss luxury group is spinning off Yoox Net-a-Porter in a joint venture with fashion platform Farfetch. What does it mean for Richemont, Farfetch, YNAP and the luxury industry at large? BoF dissects the deal.
The London-based luxury e-commerce giant, which has lost 97 percent of its market value in the last two years, has suffered from lack of focus, writes Imran Amed.
