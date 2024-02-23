Highsnobiety’s New Store That Isn’t a Store

The Business of Fashion
Small stores can remain competitive by scaling their private labels, testing new store concepts, and offering brands consumers can’t find on Farfetch or in Selfridges.
The German fashion e-tailer has taken a majority stake in the high-end streetwear platform in a bet on the combined power of content and commerce.
The publisher will bring its youth-centric POV to the beauty space with a dedicated section, launching Feb. 2.
The rapid growth of Shein, with its budget prices, has put significant pressure on the Zara owner and rival fast fashion group H&M.
Vogue-produced campaigns, streetwear tie-ups, fashion week events and special relationships with Off-White and Puma have helped Italian giant AC Milan infiltrate the industry where other teams have fallen short.
Shein and Temu’s growth is squeezing out space for other industries on air freighters, just as global firms are scrambling to find alternative logistics options due to the Red Sea disruptions.
The American big-box retailer announced its upcoming partnership with Diane von Furstenberg amid a sales slump in apparel and other discretionary categories.