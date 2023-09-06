H&M Taps Heron Preston as Creative Menswear Advisor

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.
One of the world’s most popular types of rough diamonds has plunged into a pricing free fall, as an increasing number of Americans choose engagement rings made from lab-grown stones instead.
Forty-five million American consumers will have to account for a new expense this fall as the three-year pause on student loan interest accruement ends. Retailers resilient to the shock will be those that offer a distinct assortment of products while conveying a sense of value.
Theory, the New York-based contemporary fashion brand owned by Japanese conglomerate Fast Retailing, has appointed Marco Gentile to be its new chief executive officer for the UK and Europe.
Fashion may always be chasing the next big thing, but in the sneaker market, decades-old styles dominate, which experts attribute to forces like nostalgia, the rise of hip-hop, risk-averse business strategies and a cultural obsession with recycling intellectual property.