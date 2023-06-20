Hong Kong’s Biggest Mall Amps Up Luxury Appeal to Compete for Shoppers

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Rising interest in understated, classic style offers a glimmer of hope for smaller heritage houses offering everything from English knits to French shoes to Italian tailoring. Can big brands from LVMH and Kering adapt?
The Paris men’s week show is expected to play a major role in LVMH’s plan to turn its biggest label into a “cultural brand.” That, plus what else to watch for this week.
Established luxury brands, emerging designers and buzzy technical players alike mixed relaxed suiting with sportswear at the influential Pitti Uomo trade show.
Sales at the VF Corp.-owned brand have slipped, a sign that there may be a limit to how much its pioneering drops and collabs model can scale. But don’t count the streetwear giant out yet.