How Adidas Is Introducing a New Generation to Its Oldest Sneakers

Fashion may always be chasing the next big thing, but in the sneaker market, decades-old styles dominate, which experts attribute to forces like nostalgia, the rise of hip-hop, risk-averse business strategies and a cultural obsession with recycling intellectual property.
As incumbents like Adidas and Nike grapple with a cooling market, niche players and newcomers have an opportunity to flourish.
After severing ties with Ye, Adidas was left to deal with $1.3 billion worth of unsold merchandise, which it considered destroying but decided to sell instead, beginning with a first drop in May. That turned out to be the right decision.
The company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK.
European retailers have been unlikely stock market stars this year, but a long spell of high borrowing costs and inflation has started to bite, so wary investors will be looking for reassurances from the likes of H&M and Zara-owner Inditex when they issue business updates this week.
The New York-based brand used to be one of the most coveted names in fashion. Now, it’s hoping to win over a new group of Gen-Z shoppers with the same best-selling handbags that had captured the hearts of Millennials.
Results from Zara owner Inditex are likely to reflect rising sales, but regulatory challenges loom. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.