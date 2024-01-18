How Brands Are Preparing for Life After Inflation

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Some $180 billion in luxury stocks have already been wiped out since July, and LVMH accounted for about 60 percent of that slump alone.
This week will bring more readings on consumer prices from Japan, the UK and Eurozone, plus a financial update from Tapestry, fresh off its acquisition of Capri. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming days.
US consumer prices rose at their slowest pace in two years in June, potentially bringing to a close a period that changed how many fashion brands value their goods.
Malique Morris is Direct-to-Consumer Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and covers digital-native brands and shifts in the online shopping industry.
Mike Jeffries and his partner Matthew Smith are being investigated by federal agencies following allegations that they sexually exploited and abused young men at parties they hosted in the US and worldwide.
The majority of mass-market fashion is sourced from China, the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia and shipped abroad. (Zara-owner Inditex SA manufactures about 60 percent of its products close to its headquarters in Arteixo, in northern Spain, and flies in garments made elsewhere.)
The chains are exceeding sales expectations in a choppy market by giving young shoppers the products they want, in just the right amount.
Sportswear brands can lean into innovation, technology and collaborations to build credibility with outdoor-focused consumers, explains On's co-founder for The State of Fashion 2024.