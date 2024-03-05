How Shein’s US IPO Became Endangered by China Rift, Explained

The Business of Fashion
The fast fashion giant is in the early stages of exploring the London option as it has judged it unlikely that the US Securities and Exchange Commission will approve its IPO, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.
Republican Senator Marco Rubio wrote that Shein’s recent decision to request approval from Beijing for a prospective US IPO “raises serious doubts” about the accuracy of the company’s filings.
Shein investors are trying to sell shares in private market deals that value the online fashion giant at as low as $45 billion, reflecting dwindling appetite for a company struggling with intensifying competition and regulatory scrutiny ahead of a long-awaited US debut.
A four-part strategy is ushering in a new phase of growth at global jewellery brand Pandora. Its chief marketing officer, Mary Carmen Gasco-Buisson, discusses the investments made across product design and brand marketing to capture the attention of new consumers.
Big, mainstream brands report fourth-quarter results, plus what else to watch for in the coming days.
New CEO Tony Spring’s plan to shutter stores and improve products echoes previous efforts for revitalisation. To pull it off this time, the retailer must deliver transformational changes in the shopping experience.
In a partnership with resale service provider Reflaunt, the global logistics giant now offers a fulfilment, shipping and platforming solution for brand clients interested in entering the secondhand space.