How to Launch Handbags

Alexandra Shulman reflects on why shoppers invest so much emotionally and financially in one of the luxury industry's most powerful products.
It’s easier than ever for consumers to buy fakes online. But the spike in counterfeit sales may also have something to do with how brands themselves are pricing and marketing their products.
In its latest report, BoF Insights unpacks the dynamics that are fast reshaping what, why and how consumers buy designer bags and small leather goods.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion professionals in retail this month, to help you decode fashion’s retail landscape.
It is one of the few things apart from Christmas sales to guarantee overnight queues on the high street, and H&M’s latest designer collaboration — this time with luxury French fashion house Mugler — had people lined up around the block.
At its annual meeting Thursday, the company confirmed plans to sell its remaining stock of Yeezy sneakers rather than destroy the merchandise. Adidas also told investors that an investigation into Ye’s workplace misconduct did not substantiate claims of harassment.
Designer Diane Von Furstenberg’s namesake brand is the latest to join the resale market. Its spin on the category includes a “Missed Connections” tab for hard-to-find pieces.