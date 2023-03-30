Lizzo’s Shapewear Brand Yitty Is Launching Its First Gender Neutral Line

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The American artist is launching a new brand called Yitty with Fabletics focused on celebrating shapewear rather than hiding it beneath clothes. But a celebrity-backed line doesn’t guarantee success.
Skims recently raised funding at a $3.2 billion valuation. Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede, in an exclusive interview with BoF, explain how the ‘solution wear’ empire plans to prove it’s more than a pandemic fad. First up: swimwear.
In an uncertain economic environment, brands are turning to their customers for investment. BoF unpacks how companies can benefit from this approach typically favoured by start-ups.
The luxury resale platform’s CEO John Korryl spoke with BoF exclusively about new revenue streams, consignment updates and other ways of reaching profitability after a decade of losses.
