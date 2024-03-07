Frasers Group to Shutter Matchesfashion

The Business of Fashion
The sale sees owner Apax Partners take a heavy loss on the British e-tailer, recently rebranded simply Matches, amid a broader meltdown in the luxury e-commerce space.
The British luxury e-tailer reported another year of widening losses in 2021. But new chief Nick Beighton is focused on the future, looking to attract young customers and revamp the site’s user experience.
Malique Morris is Direct-to-Consumer Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and covers digital-native brands and shifts in the online shopping industry.
Investors are watching to see if Shein can break through the impasse — and what it means for Chinese IPOs in the US if they fail.
A four-part strategy is ushering in a new phase of growth at global jewellery brand Pandora. Its chief marketing officer, Mary Carmen Gasco-Buisson, discusses the investments made across product design and brand marketing to capture the attention of new consumers.
Big, mainstream brands report fourth-quarter results, plus what else to watch for in the coming days.
New CEO Tony Spring’s plan to shutter stores and improve products echoes previous efforts for revitalisation. To pull it off this time, the retailer must deliver transformational changes in the shopping experience.