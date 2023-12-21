June Ambrose on Leaving Puma and How Sports Changed Fashion

The Business of Fashion

Brands ranging from sportswear players like Puma and Kappa to luxury houses like Versace and Louis Vuitton made a splash at Formula One’s latest grand prix.
Artists, record labels and music festival organisers are collaborating with coveted labels to design better-quality, fashion-forward merch, sold at higher price points than before.
The acclaimed rapper and frequent fashion collaborator will design a capsule collection to be released at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November. In future seasons, he will have wider creative control over the brand’s multi-year licensing deal with F1.
Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.
The Spanish fast-fashion brand also expanded its board and forecast 2023 revenues above €3 billion euros.
The sale sees owner Apax Partners take a heavy loss on the British e-tailer, recently rebranded simply Matches, amid a broader meltdown in the luxury e-commerce space.
All three companies have embraced a busy, garish design that’s popular in China and ideally calibrated to sell plenty of low-cost products. Will the same be true as these companies attempt to move upmarket?
The South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang has saved Farfetch from potential bankruptcy, and could use its logistical and marketing might to solve some of the luxury e-tailer’s seemingly intractable problems. But “everything stores” have a spotty track record when it comes to high-end retail.