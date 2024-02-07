How Luxury Players Are Reviving New York’s Real Estate Market

The Business of Fashion
The owner of 75 brands including Christian Dior and Tiffany & Co. is exploring the purchase of 745 Fifth Avenue.
Italian fashion house Prada has paid $425 million to buy the building on Fifth Avenue in New York which currently hosts its store, the company said on Wednesday.
There are stores, there are flagships, and then there are mega projects like Dior’s Avenue Montaigne, Chanel’s Rue Cambon and Gucci’s Garden that go a step further in driving revenue and creating a lasting impression with shoppers. On Friday after a four-year renovation, Tiffany will make its case to be added to that list.
Gap Inc.’s bet on bringing a touch of luxury to its affordable clothing line could be a strong one.
The peer-to-peer rental service sidesteps some problems that have plagued Rent the Runway. But it’s not without its own complications (just ask Pickle power users’ dry cleaners).
A jury agreed that the reseller had misled consumers by promoting the luxury brand’s goods in its marketing materials and claiming that the pre-owned pieces are authentic.
The American designer is tasked with reinvigorating the company’s entire portfolio, working directly alongside its new CEO, Richard Dickson, BoF has learned. He’ll also play a more hands-on role at Old Navy as chief creative officer.