Prada Buys New York Fifth Avenue Store Building for $425 million

A new label named for the Italian sportswear innovator will be launched as a spin-off of outerwear firm C.P. Company in January.
The rise of competing shopping hubs like China’s Hainan island, changing consumer preferences and a rise in online shopping have fundamentally changed demand for luxury goods in Hong Kong.
Farfetch is in discussions with a liquidity provider to secure $500 million in emergency funding, in a deal that would also take the company private and wipe out shareholders, according to a report from The Sunday Times.
Supermodel Ashley Graham opens up to BoF founder and CEO Imran Amed about navigating the modelling industry and fashion’s changing narrative around body size.