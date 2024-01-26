LVMH Explores Purchase of Building on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The French group seen as a bellwether for the sector expressed tempered optimism for 2024.
When Bernard Arnault presents LVMH’s annual earnings on Thursday, investors and analysts will be hanging on to his every word as they try to decipher the direction of top-end demand.
The deal comes as the brand works to win back the support of trendsetting clients after a public relations meltdown.
From 20 years at Dior to luxury’s post-pandemic boom, Sidney Toledano has shaped the modern luxury business. ‘Desire is the most important thing,’ Toledano tells Laurence Benaïm.