default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

LVMH's Fourth-Quarter Sales Grow 10%

Two men in suits walking down the street
LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault and Louis Vuitton CEO Pietro Beccari. (Getty Images)
By

Luxury goods behemoth LVMH beat estimates Thursday, reporting 10 percent organic growth in the fourth-quarter. Analysts had forecast 8 percent growth, according to average estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The French group’s selective retailing unit was the fastest-growing division, with sales rising 21 percent as businesses like Sephora, Hong-Kong based tax-free shopping giant DFS and Belmond Hotels were lifted by the easing of Covid-era travel restrictions.

Fashion and leather goods, the biggest and most profitable division comprising mega-brands like Louis Vuitton and Dior and fast-growing fashion houses like Celine and Loewe, reported sales up 9 percent, in line with the previous quarter.

Full-year operating profit grew 8 percent to €22.8 billion euros ($24.7 billion).


Learn more:

Morgan Stanley Downgrades LVMH to End Six Years of Bullishness

Edouard Aubin downgraded the luxury-goods giant to equal-weight on Friday on concern over weakening demand in the sector, having had an overweight recommendation since January 2018.

About the author
Robert Williams
Robert Williams

Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Will LVMH Signal an End to Luxury’s Slump?

The conglomerate’s results will be a key signal as to whether consumers are getting excited about high-end fashion again. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds