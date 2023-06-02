Shopping Events Are Back. Here’s How to Make the Most of Them

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
As vaccination campaigns do their work, the fashion industry is itching to fill the calendar with outdoor farmers’ markets and intimate dinners. But digital events aren’t going anywhere, either.
The activewear brand’s revenue rose 24 percent year-over-year to $2 billion, reflecting growth driven by China, a successful loyalty programme and new categories
In a post-Covid retail landscape where consumers are seduced by the convenience of e-commerce, brands are introducing technology in store in an attempt to replicate that ease.
A potential US debt default threatens to spoil a surprisingly strong run by major retailers, which are seeing resilient consumer spending.
Reliable sizing, sweet-spot pricing and contemporary – but not faddish – styles are helping high street retailer stand out.