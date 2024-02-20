As Target Celebrates 25 Years of Designer Collaborations, Fashion Takes a Backseat

The Business of Fashion
For the first time in a decade, Diane von Furstenberg is operating in the black. It’s a feat made possible by cutting overall production by half under the brand’s new CEO, Gabby Hirata.
Target is updating its beauty section to showcase independent and homegrown brands, in a bid to win over young shoppers from specialty retailers.
Inside the big box retailer’s plans to outpace competitors like Amazon and Walmart — and how its world-famous collaborations will fit into the mix.
The company is still well positioned to be the market leader in global luxury e-commerce, but new owner Coupang has its work cut out for it, writes Imran Amed.
Once considered the crown jewel of Britain’s retail sector, Oxford Street suffered a collapse in visitors during the pandemic and struggled to recover. New businesses are hoping to change that.
Founder José Neves and eight other c-suite executives are departing the luxury marketplace, which faces an uncertain future under its new owner.
Uncertainty over how BNPL companies can make money in the long run, high interest rates and concerns over luring shoppers into unwise debt levels are factors this sector has to grapple with.