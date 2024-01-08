The Fashion Trends to Watch in 2024, by the Numbers

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
How do you make something banal or even upsetting seem a little more pleasant? Put a pretty pink bow on it.
BoF explains why online trends from cottagecore and quiet luxury to barbiecore and coastal grandmother bubble up and spread out — and how brands can find their footing in the fast-moving, jumbled space.
The instant access to information and products provided by the internet is changing how we adopt trends and signal status, argues author W. David Marx in “Status and Culture,” leaving us worse off for it.
Joan Kennedy is Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers beauty and marketing.
Sportswear brands can lean into innovation, technology and collaborations to build credibility with outdoor-focused consumers, explains On's co-founder for The State of Fashion 2024.
The sportswear brand surpassed $1 billion in revenue in 2022, buoyed by soaring demand for its fashion-forward performance products, parent-company Amer Sports’ IPO filing revealed.
From zeroing in on traceability to sharpening inventory management, PVH’s chief supply chain officer, David Savman, unpacks in this interview for The State of Fashion 2024 what it takes for retailers, brands and their suppliers to thrive together.
As savings dwindle and credit card debt soars, the American consumer’s famed resilience is starting to show some cracks. Brands and retailers would be wise to take a more sensitive approach to courting them.