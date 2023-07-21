Thebe Magugu and Adidas Partner with South African Football Club Orlando Pirates

The Business of Fashion
Luxury spending may be flagging, and Miami has lost some of its pandemic-era heat. But there are plenty of opportunities for fashion brands if they know where to look.
The German apparel maker takes the hip hop artist formerly known as Kanye West to court, claiming Ye used marketing funds for unauthorised purposes.
Driven partly by nostalgia and partly by the trend for 1990s and Y2K styles, people are snatching up products from Gap's heyday. But those same shoppers aren’t necessarily buying what Gap has in stores now.
US consumer prices rose at their slowest pace in two years in June, potentially bringing to a close a period that changed how many fashion brands value their goods.