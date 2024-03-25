What a Fashion Company Is Worth Today

The Business of Fashion
As the gap widens between the best-performing companies and the rest, M&A activity will increase as leaders manoeuvre to take market share, unlock new opportunities and expand capabilities.
The market may be cooling, but a number of in-demand brands remain of interest to financial backers. BoF identifies the top targets.
Amid a spending slowdown and steep competition, the UK fast-fashion players including Asos and Frasers Group are selling off struggling brands.
The fast fashion giant occupies a shrinking middle ground between Shein and Zara. New CEO Daniel Ervér can lay out the path forward when the company reports quarterly results this week.
The performance coach and Allbirds’ co-founder discuss the transformative power of togetherness in fostering a culture of excellence.
The sportswear giant posted flat sales in its latest quarterly report, beating Wall Street expectations. To fully recover, the business must demonstrate greater product innovation, analysts say.
While the Nordstrom family is pushing for private ownership, Macy’s faces an unsolicited hostile bid. Both scenarios could dramatically change the retail landscape in the United States.