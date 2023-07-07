Net Zero-Carbon Fashion: Too Good to Be True?

The Business of Fashion
The footwear company says it has cracked its holy-grail goal to develop a net-zero carbon shoe. All investors want is a path to profitability.
Asos has dropped its 2030 net-zero emissions target and Crocs has delayed its deadline by a decade, rare public resets as scrutiny of corporate climate goals mounts.
The company cut the average carbon footprint of its products by 12 percent last year, not yet enough to offset the impact of growth.
Millions of trees are felled to make viscose rayon, but two new eco-friendly options are being produced at a commercial scale.
Clothes contain BPA, PFAS and other dangerous substances – but we still know little about their cumulative impact.
This week at fashion’s annual sustainability gathering, luxury giant LVMH called for a luxury-only sustainability initiative, while policymakers pressed for an end to throwaway fast fashion.
The environmental damage and waste created by throwaway fast fashion is ‘absolutely unacceptable,’ environment commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius told BoF.