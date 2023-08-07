Is Fashion Sleepwalking Into the Climate Crisis?

The Business of Fashion
Record temperatures around the globe will transform the way we dress and groom ourselves.
Record temperatures in Europe, the US and Asia this summer point to the real and present risks of climate breakdown. Fashion isn’t ready.
New regulations are set to make it easier for investors to factor in companies’ environmental footprint when deciding which businesses to back.
Sportswear giants like Nike and Adidas churn out mountains of apparel and equipment for their sponsored teams each season, the bulk of which ends up in the trash. Now, start-ups and designers are trying to reduce waste by upcycling this unused merch.
Yasmeen Mjalli works with women’s collectives to create clothes that use traditional craftwork to tell stories of Palestinian life under Israeli occupation.
Millions of low-cost fashion products are showing up in thrift stores and on resale sites, but that’s not curbing the industry’s primary growth.
