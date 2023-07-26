Sales at Italian Luxury Group Moncler Beat First-Half Expectations

Sales at Italian luxury group Moncler rose 24 percent at constant exchange rates in the first half of the year, thanks to a strong rebound in Asia and solid growth in the EMEA region, the company said on Wednesday.

Half-year consolidated revenues totalled €1.14 billion ($1.26 billion), narrowly beating a company-provided consensus of €1.12 billion for the group.

The first half operating profit totalled €217.8 million, with a 19.2 percent margin on revenues, above expectations of €207 million.

By Elisa Anzolin; Editor Keith Weir

