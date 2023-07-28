Luxury Slowdown? Not So Fast

The Business of Fashion
Kering’s new deputy CEO of brand development shares her luxury brand management playbook in this archive interview with Imran Amed from BoF VOICES 2018.
The deal with the Italian shoe brand boosts hard-luxury specialist Richemont’s position in the fashion space.
Sales at the Birkin bag maker accelerated in the second quarter, contrasting with softening demand at several key rivals.
The French group has the option to acquire 100 percent of the Italian label within five years. Kering chairman François-Henri Pinault described the deal as a ‘first step’ in a broader partnership with Qatari investment fund Mayhoola.