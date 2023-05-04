Robert Triefus Appointed Stone Island CEO

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Companies must go beyond stereotypes about Gen Z and Baby Boomers when hiring, and think strategically about how to get the most from workers of any age, experts say.
Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from H&M, Axel Arigato and Simkhai.
Chief people officers, fashion executives and career coaches share how applicants outside of the fashion talent pool can effectively demonstrate transferable skills and acumen.
Check out this week’s new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.