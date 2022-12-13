Confirmed: Prada Names Gianfranco D’Attis New Brand CEO

Prada Group has hired Gianfranco D’Attis, most recently Americas president at LVMH’s Christian Dior, to lead its flagship Prada brand. As chief executive of Prada, D’Attis will report to new group CEO Andrea Guerra (also hired from LVMH), whose appointment is expected to be confirmed at a board meeting in January. Prior to joining Dior, D’Attis held roles at Richemont’s Chloé, IWC and Jaeger-LeCoultre brands.

The appointments come as Prada’s co-CEOs and controlling shareholders, Miuccia Prada and her husband Patrizio Bertelli, step back and prepare to transition control of the company to the next generation. Their son Lorenzo Bertelli currently manages the group’s marketing, communications and sustainability efforts, and is expected to take the reins of the company within a few years.