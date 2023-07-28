The BoF Podcast | Francesca Bellettini on Managing Creativity, Customers and the Bottom Line

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Momentum in China and tourist spend in Europe enabled the sector to continue growing in Q2, while Kering’s surprise acquisition of a 30 percent stake in Valentino suggests there is more consolidation to come, writes Imran Amed.
The deal with the Italian shoe brand boosts hard-luxury specialist Richemont’s position in the fashion space.
Sales at the Birkin bag maker accelerated in the second quarter, contrasting with softening demand at several key rivals.
The French group has the option to acquire 100 percent of the Italian label within five years. Kering chairman François-Henri Pinault described the deal as a ‘first step’ in a broader partnership with Qatari investment fund Mayhoola.