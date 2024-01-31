Where Is the Money to Make Fashion More Sustainable?

The Business of Fashion
The UN’s annual COP climate summit ended Wednesday with an agreement to transition away from fossil fuels. The fraught, days-long negotiations to get there point to the challenges facing fashion companies seeking to deliver on these ambitions.
Brands are passing the buck on sustainability targets, placing an unrealistic burden on manufacturers, according to a new industry report.
The actors with the most leverage to tackle the challenge are structurally unwilling to change, writes Kenneth P. Pucker.
Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.
Fashion companies argue proposed government mandates for greater supply chain transparency are ‘impractical.’ They shouldn’t be, writes Kenneth P. Pucker.
To address the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout brands’ and retailers’ supply chains, the US Cotton Trust Protocol is providing technical assistance with environmental and financial benefits for cotton growers, to innovate the agricultural practices of the world’s third largest cotton-producing region.
BoF chief sustainability correspondent Sarah Kent sits down with Sammy Oteng, Ayesha Barenblat and Vidhura Ralapanawe at BoF VOICES 2023 to discuss how the fashion industry can responsibly manage the climate crisis.
A wave of high-profile failures has dampened the hype around biofabricated materials and ingredients, making this year a critical one for start-ups in the space to execute on scale-up plans.