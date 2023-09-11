Nike Under Fire Over Wage Theft Claims Ahead of AGM

The Business of Fashion
Companies like Nike and Adidas see big growth opportunities in women’s football. But while the game is often marketed with an inspirational wrapper of female empowerment, its growing prominence has also drawn attention to the persistent exploitation of largely women workers in the apparel and footwear supply chain.
In a shareholder proposal released Thursday, London-based Tulipshare requested a report from Nike on whether its policies effectively address its stated equity goals and human rights commitments.
A group of 20 garment-worker unions and two labour-rights groups have filed a complaint alleging the sportswear giant’s treatment of workers and unpaid wages violate OECD guidelines for responsible business conduct.
Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.
This season more than 30 brands on the New York Fashion Week calendar have a focus on sustainability.
The killing of a union leader in Bangladesh this summer has heightened anxiety over the risks facing labour organisers amid a broader, often violent, crackdown on labour rights.
Providing contestants with innovative materials, mentorship and access to a global network of designers, the annual competition is an opportunity for emerging designers to showcase their talent and build out their portfolio. BoF sits down with this year’s contestants to learn more.
In late August, Uganda’s President pledged to ban used clothing imports. It’sthe latest sign that the complicated and controversial secondhand clothing trade is getting increasingly political.