Worker Unions Take Nike to Task With OECD Complaint

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
A Reuters investigation found some shoes meant for recycling in Singapore ended up in shops in Indonesia, where it is illegal to import second-hand clothing.
Calling out the industry’s environmental footprint and the true cost of making clothes has touched off a complex and heated debate about the accessibility and affordability of lower-impact fashion.
Lenzing’s VP of global textiles business, Florian Heubrandner, and Future Fabrics Expo founder, Nina Marenzi, share insights into the moral and financial imperatives of addressing fashion’s waste problem.
Synthetic stones now make up 10 percent of the diamond market, highlighting the ways in which new materials are rewriting the rules of what is considered luxury.