AI, Outlets, Recycling: Can Luxury Solve Its Billion-Dollar Excess Inventory Problem?

The luxury industry’s habit of destroying end-of-season leftovers is under threat, thanks to a consumer backlash and increasing government regulations. BoF uncovers the best solutions.
Digital platforms are working to bring fashion’s deadstock materials out of dusty warehouses and make them easy to buy and sell online, but they face an industry used to doing things the old-fashioned way.
With outlets and online discounters set to grow five times faster than full-price channels, luxury brands are hoping to tap the momentum in off-price — ideally without being seen doing so.
The Swedish company was at the forefront of efforts to scale up supply of more sustainable materials. It filed for bankruptcy on Sunday.
The Swedish textile recycler said it was unable to secure sufficient long-term funds to continue operations.
A landmark piece of legislation designed to make companies accountable for labour abuses and environmental damage in their supply chains has faltered, reflecting growing political opposition to more onerous climate rules.
The Worker Rights Consortium says that garment workers have been denied billions of pounds of legally mandated severance pay after being sacked or losing their jobs due to brands cancelling orders or factory closures.