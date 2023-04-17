When Marketing Gets Political

The Business of Fashion
Over the last decade, the industry has ratcheted up its spending on lobbying efforts in the US. Now, emerging sustainability regulations are drawing increased attention.
The idea that businesses will willingly sacrifice profit to reduce pollution and improve labour conditions is a “convenient fantasy.” But beefing up government oversight is a messy and slow process.
Fashion has yet to crack industrial-scale recycling technologies that can keep clothes out of landfill. But there are solutions on the horizon, says Edwin Keh.
The understated allure of classic, high quality pieces dovetails with conscious consumption calls to buy less, but better. But brands are treating the idea as just another excuse to sell more clothes.
Political lobbyists, TikTok influencers and Amazon’s controversial union leader Chris Smalls gathered Tuesday morning in an unlikely alliance championing New York State’s Fashion Workers Act, a piece of legislation that would grant employment protections for models and other creatives in the industry.
The run-up to Earth Day has ballooned into a month-long marketing moment, even as regulators try to crack down on empty sustainability claims.
The Swedish fast fashion giant posted a surprise profit in the first quarter, in part due to its increased stake in resale platform Sellpy. It offers a glimpse at how the company hopes to decouple its growth from impact.