Adidas Is Bringing Web3 Into Its Confirmed App

A growing number of brands will be experimenting with nascent web3 technologies like NFTs, and learning that careful nurturing is needed to thrive, as The State of Fashion 2023 explains.
Brands like Adidas, Gucci and The Hundreds are finding the tokens are a great way to reward their superfans. But maintaining that loyalty can be hard work.
The German brand revealed its first collection of NFT wearables for virtual spaces just days after Nike announced the debut of its web3 platform.
Marc Bain is Technology Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of technology and innovation, from start-ups to Big Tech.
But only members who previously purchased one of Nike’s virtual releases will have the chance to buy it.
The next generation of Meta’s and Ray-Ban’s collaborative smart glasses offer better audio and picture quality, as well as live streaming directly to Instagram. But that may not be enough.
The data and technology business has developed proprietary tools that allow analysis of customer engagement, marketing strategies and lifetime value, working with the likes of The Economist, MyTheresa and Diageo. BoF speaks to Good Growth’s CEO and co-founder to learn more.