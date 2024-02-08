How AI Is ‘Amplifying Creativity’ in Fashion

The Business of Fashion
Norma Kamali is teaching an AI system to replicate her design style — “downloading my brain,” she calls it — so when the day comes that she steps back from her company, her creative legacy will carry on.
The brand Selkie recently found itself in the midst of a revolt by its own customers after posting an image on Instagram created in part with generative AI.
US consumer spending across online luxury sellers like Farfetch, Matches and Net-a-Porter suffered sustained declines throughout 2023. The question is whether the downturn is simply temporary or the luxury e-commerce model itself is broken.
Rufus, as the software is known, will help guide users to products that best fit their needs, the company said.
Mytheresa, J.Crew and E.l.f. Cosmetics are among the retailers to have developed apps for the newly launched ‘spatial computing’ headset as they try to leverage its capabilities for more immersive, emotional shopping experiences.