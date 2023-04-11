AI Takes on the Fashion Industry’s Counterfeit Problem

The Business of Fashion
It’s easier than ever for consumers to buy fakes online. But the spike in counterfeit sales may also have something to do with how brands themselves are pricing and marketing their products.
BoF’s data and analysis think tank, BoF Insights, reveals that Gen-Z consumers are getting comfortable with buying luxury dupes.
BoF retail correspondent Cathaleen Chen details the consumer shifts that have made it easier — and more popular than ever — to buy luxury dupes.
Today, distribution and delivery strategies increasingly impact brand perception and have emerged as a critical consideration for retail businesses. BoF and ShopRunner invited market leaders, including executives from Fendi, Skims, MyTheresa and Puma, to discuss how AI solutions could improve customer service, reduce return rates and increase profitability.
Companies have started using the AI to come up with outfit recommendations, but while it’s surprisingly capable of suggesting looks for different occasions, creativity is where it still struggles — at least for now.
While political scrutiny continues to intensify on the widely popular short video app TikTok in the US and across the world, another owned by the same Chinese company, ByteDance Ltd., is going viral. As downloads of Lemon8 surge in the US, here’s what you need to know about it:
The volume of data available to brands today can be overwhelming and it can be hard to know how to begin making sense of it, but experts say there are some key starting points to focus on.