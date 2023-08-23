Can Technology Create a Better Off-Price Ecosystem?

The Business of Fashion
While the rest of fashion contends with uneven demand, off-price chains like T.J.Maxx and Ross Stores have proved to be a bright spot.
Downturns typically mean a boom for discount retailers. But a glut of unsold merchandise and a surging resale sector are creating new pressures in the market.
From stalwarts like T.J. Maxx and Nordstrom Rack to venture-backed newcomers and online luxury resellers, a multitude of discount retailers are all vying for a piece of the growing off-price market, which will thrive amid the lingering global recession.
Like the internet back in 1993, AI is still in its infancy. It’s impossible to predict exactly where it will take us, but things are developing quickly and in many incredible ways, writes Imran Amed.
Mo Gawdat, an artificial intelligence expert and former chief business officer of Google X, explains how humans have the power to turn AI into a positive force that benefits society.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion's technology and e-commerce professionals this month, to help you decode fashion’s commercial and creative landscape.
A “super app” combining social media, payments, shopping and more would theoretically be a major step to unlocking social commerce and livestream shopping in the West, and Elon Musk says that’s exactly what he wants to build. He shouldn’t get his hopes up.