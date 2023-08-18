The Most Resilient Category in Retail

The Business of Fashion
Diana Pearl is News and Features Editor at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s marketing and media coverage.
Farfetch reported disappointing sales and lowered its outlook for the rest of the year. Its own brands, including Off-White and a Reebok license, were hardest hit.
A giant investment from Softbank in 2021 turbocharged expansion plans at Vuori, which is now eyeing global expansion and a takeover of its customers’ closets. But Lululemon, Nike and a host of direct-to-consumer competitors stand in its way.
The Swedish fast fashion giant is investigating 20 alleged instances of labour abuse at its Myanmar suppliers just weeks after top rival Inditex said it was phasing out factories in the Southeast Asian country.
Adidas and Nike and retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods and Fanatics have made significant investments in merchandise. Total sponsorship value grew to at least $349 million, from $342 million in 2019, according to GlobalData, with many brands aligning themselves with themes of women’s empowerment.