Craig Green Named Fashion Design Professor at University of Applied Arts Vienna

British menswear designer Craig Green has been appointed to lead the fashion design department at the University of Applied Arts Vienna, whose recent graduates include 2019 LVMH Prize finalist Kenneth Ize and 2019 Hyères Festival winner Christoph Rumpf.

Green joins a long list of globally renowned talent to have taught at the school. Karl Lagerfeld, Vivienne Westwood, Helmut Lang and Raf Simons are among the designers that have held professorships since the 1980s.

”It is a real honour to join the incredible team and students of the Fashion Department,” Green said in a statement. “I’m really looking forward to working closely with them over the next three years.”

